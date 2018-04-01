Man Dies in Jump From Overpass Onto Moving Semi

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man is dead after jumping from a St. Louis interstate highway overpass and landing on the windshield of a moving tractor-trailer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 55. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby says the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.

The truck driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the overpass is near where interstates 55 and 44 split. Both highways were temporarily closed but soon reopened.