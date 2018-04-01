Man Dies in KC Police Custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A man has died after a struggle with Kansas City police officers.

Police said in a release that a woman called police early Monday reporting that a man she didn't know had jumped into her car and was refusing to leave. When officers arrived, the man also refused their commands to leave the car.

The Kansas City Star reports that police physically forced the man out, and as they struggled with him an officer stunned him once by pressing a stun gun against his body. Officers noticed he didn't look well and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but the man died later at a hospital. The man's identity has not been released.

Police say an autopsy will determine the cause of death.