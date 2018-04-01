Man Dies in Shooting in SW Missouri

NIXA, Mo. - Christian County authorities say an argument between two men who lived together led to a fatal shooting.

Sheriff Joey Kyle says one man is in jail after the shooting Wednesday at a home in Nixa.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the victim died in the front yard of the home the men had lived in for about four months.

Kyle says the men apparently were arguing over one of them stealing from the other when the shooting occurred.