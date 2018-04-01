Man dies in single-car crash in Fulton

FULTON — Emergency officials responded to a fatal crash near the intersection of State Route O and State Route UU just after midnight on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, the crash happened when a 37-year-old white man crossed over the center line of State Route O, overcorrected and hit several trees on the right side of the road before overturning. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from his car.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

[Editor's note: Multiple misspellings in the original text of this story have been corrected.]