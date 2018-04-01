Man Dies in Stone County Accident

STONE COUNTY, Mo.- 52 year-old Daniel Clark of Shell Knob, Mo. died in a 1:19 p.m. car crash Tuesday.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clark was headed westbound on Highway H when he exited the right side of the road, then struck a culvert and a tree. This occurred two miles south of Viola.

Clark was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo. and pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.