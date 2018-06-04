Man dies of injuries from mortar shell found in yard

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man died from injuries suffered when he picked up an explosive device in his yard earlier this month.

Authorities said 51-year-old Michael Keen of St. Charles was doing yard work on the afternoon of July 5 when he found a mortar shell. He picked it up and it blew off part of his hand and caused several other injuries, including internal injuries.

Keen died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Police don't know what the device was doing in Keen's yard and said they will continue to investigate.