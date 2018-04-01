Man Dies, Officer Shot After Traffic Accident

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say police chase ended with a man dead after he shot at a police officer who was trying to help him when his car crashed.

Police say an officer began following a car after he saw it speeding early Thursday, and the vehicle eventually crashed and caught on fire in north St. Louis County.

Authorities say when an officer from St. John went to help a man, the man shot the officer several times. The officer, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The officer was able to return fire. The man was found dead in the car but it was unclear if he died from the crash or gunshot wounds.

Two women inside the car were not seriously injured.