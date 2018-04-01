Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

LAKE OF THE OZARKS (AP) - The Missouri Water Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the weekend death of a St. Louis man who fell into Lake of the Ozarks. Officers say 24-year-old Gene Campbell was on a private dock in Lick Branch Cove Saturday night, holding a boat steady when friends heard a splash. He was pulled from the water a short time later but a water patrol officer's attempt to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. Water Patrol Captain Matt Walz said Campbell was "very intoxicated" at the time, a factor that he says is typical of summer fatalities at the lake. Campbell's death is the ninth at Lake of the Ozarks this season.