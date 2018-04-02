Man Drowns in Current River

By: The Associated Press

DONIPHAN (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is dead after jumping into the Current River and never resurfacing.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 32-year-old Jeremy Evans of Chaffee drowned Sunday afternoon in Ripley County, near Doniphan.

Authorities say Evans jumped into the river at Deer Leap Recreation Area. Rescuers were called when he never emerged. An investigation continues into what exactly happened to Evans.