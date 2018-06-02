Man Drowns in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Londell, Mo. resident Malcolm Noll, 58, died after jumping into Londell Lake Tuesday afternoon. He was attempting to retrieve a fishing pole. Christy Noll, 57, was driving the boat. She was attempting to turn the watercraft around when she noticed that Noll went under. She could not locate him.

Rescue workers pronounced Malcom Noll dead at approximately 3:21 p.m. Tuesday. Neither of the boat's occupants wore safety restraints at the time of the accident.