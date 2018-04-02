Man drowns in Meramec River

SULLIVAN (AP) - A 64-year-old man has drowned in the Meramec River while attempting to get help for his injured wife in Franklin County.

Danny G. Maddux of Barnhart was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. Monday at Meramec State Park. According to the Missouri Water Patrol, Maddux and his wife were canoeing on the river when they floated onto a gravel bar. Authorities say Maddux's wife, who has not been identified, got out of the canoe, fell and severely injured her leg.

According to officials, Maddux went downstream to look for help, but went underwater when he tried to cross the river. Patrol said Maddux never resurfaced.