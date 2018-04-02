Man drowns in Missouri River near Kansas City

CLAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a man drowned in the Missouri River north of Kansas City Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Shannon Kincade was not wearing a safety device.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he attempted to swim out to a rock and went under briefly before resurfacing.

MSHP said witnesses pulled him from the water and attempted CPR. The report said he was taken to Liberty Hospital.