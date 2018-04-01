Man Drowns in Private Lake in Eastern Missouri

WASHINGTON (AP) - A family gathering in eastern Missouri turned tragic when a 47-year-old man drowned after being thrown from a Waverunner on a private lake.

The accident happened Sunday on a lake near Washington. The man's name has not been released.

Washington Deputy Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg says a family member reported that the man hit a dock and then struck a pontoon boat with the Waverunner, which then sank into the water.

KSDK reports the accident happened at a 5-acre lake near Washington. The man's body was recovered about an hour after the accident. The man was not wearing a life vest.