Man Drowns in the Lake of the Ozarks

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) -- A 34-year-old man has drowned in the Little Gravois Cove at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Water Patrol identified the victim as Christopher D. Powell of Syracuse. He jumped into the lake Saturday night, went under water and didn't resurface.

The patrol says other people swimming with Powell searched and pulled him from the water. A doctor pronounced Powell dead about an hour and half after he disappeared under the water.