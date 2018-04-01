Man enters plea agreement in arson fire death in Sedalia

SEDALIA (AP) — A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the arson death of a Sedalia man.

Aran Cantrell, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement in the death of 30-year-old Matthew Eldenburg. Cantrell was originally charged with first-degree murder.

The Sedalia Democrat reports Eldenburg died in a September 2016 fire at his home. Autopsy results showed he was alive at the time of the fire.

The plea agreement includes 24-year sentences on both counts, to be served concurrently.

Another Sedalia, man, Cody Harvey, of Sedalia, was also charged Eldenburg's death but the charges were dismissed earlier this month after prosecutors said they did not have sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.