Man enters plea in death of Missouri man abandoned in car

FORSYTH, Mo. — One of two suspects in the death of a 72-year-old Missouri man who was left beaten and bound in a vehicle is facing up to 20 years in prison for his role in the crime.

Taney County authorities say 54-year-old Mark Bailey, of Highland, entered an Alford plea Monday to second-degree murder and other charges in the November 2015 death of Larry Adams, of Hollister.

Prosecutors allege Bailey helped Brandy Shaddox kill Adams, who died of hypothermia after being found in an abandoned car near Walnut Shade, Missouri. Bailey acknowledged buying zip ties that were used to tie up Adams.

As part of his plea, prosecutors agreed to cap a potential sentence at 20 years.

Shaddox is scheduled to be tried for first-degree murder in April.