Man Enters Plea in Stepson's Shooting Death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman says she's relieved her husband is taking responsibility for fatally shooting her 14-year-old son while he napped.

The Springfield News-Leader reports William Richard Jones likely will spend the rest of his life in prison after entering an Alford plea Tuesday in the July 5th, 2012, shooting death of Trevor Reynolds in the family's Springfield home.

An Alford plea means the 65-year-old Jones acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him of first-degree murder, but he doesn't directly admit he did it.

Prosecutors on Tuesday released details of a phone call Jones made to his wife, Falecha Reynolds-Jones, three days after her son was killed. In that call Jones says he shot Trevor while he was sleeping so he wouldn't scare him.