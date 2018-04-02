Man Escapes Columbia House Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department answered a call at 1810 Brandeis Court around 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters worked to put out the fire for about an hour. The fire destroyed the top floor of the house and seriously damaged the rest of the structure. According to a neighbor, only one man lives in the house. Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire and a dog and a cat were rescued. Firefighters managed to salvage some family pictures.