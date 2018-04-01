Man Escapes Death, Sculpts Ten Commandments

Instead, he's sculpting the Ten Commandments on limestone tablets that tower 14 feet high on his southwest Missouri property. The monuments together weigh about eleven tons. Luce says he felt that God spared his life when a 2003 tornado destroyed his house as he crouched in a hallway and he was compelled to respond. He started the last November and uses rusted chisels, hammers and other tools to chip away at the monuments. He says it'll take all year to complete. He says his project isn't a political statement, but that he hopes the sculptures will inspire people to embrace their message.