Man Falls Into Mississippi River, Drowns

LOUISIANA (AP) - A west-central Illinois man is dead after falling into the Mississippi River.

WGEM-TV reports that 54-year-old Robert Fowler of Rockport, Ill., fell from a dock at a marina just across the river from Louisiana, Mo., Saturday night. Rescuers pulled Fowler from the river. He was taken to a Louisiana hospital, where he was pronounced dead.