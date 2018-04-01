Man Falls Through Ceiling of Missouri Grocery Store

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) -- People at a suburban Kansas City grocery store got quite a surprise while looking for bargains. Lee's Summit police say a man in his 20s fell through the ceiling of a Cosentino's Price Chopper Thursday evening.

After he dropped into the store, he ran into a nearby business and asked for help. Then he ran away. Officers caught him and he was treated for injuries at a hospital.

Police say they have no idea why the man was in the ceiling, or how he got there.