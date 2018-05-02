Man fatally shot by Cape Girardeau officer is identified
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — The man fatally shot by a police officer in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau has been identified.
An official with the coroner's office told KFVS-TV that the man was 33-year-old Andrew McClendon of Cape Girardeau.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
Police say the officer was investigating suspicious activity at a home Wednesday night and encountered a man with a knife who allegedly moved toward the officer in a threatening manner. The officer shot McClendon several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The officer was not injured. He is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
Cape Girardeau, a town of 39,000 residents, is 115 miles south of St. Louis.
