Man fatally shot by Cape Girardeau officer is identified

1 year 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, February 16 2017 Feb 16, 2017 Thursday, February 16, 2017 3:13:00 PM CST February 16, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — The man fatally shot by a police officer in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau has been identified.

An official with the coroner's office told KFVS-TV that the man was 33-year-old Andrew McClendon of Cape Girardeau.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Police say the officer was investigating suspicious activity at a home Wednesday night and encountered a man with a knife who allegedly moved toward the officer in a threatening manner. The officer shot McClendon several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The officer was not injured. He is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Cape Girardeau, a town of 39,000 residents, is 115 miles south of St. Louis.

