Man fatally shot in Kansas City after threatening officers

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say an officer has fatally shot a man after he threatened officers with a device that they believed was a grenade and claimed his home was rigged with explosives.

The shooting ended a 12-hour standoff that began around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when deputies attempted to serve an eviction order.

Police said in a news release that surrounding homes were evacuated as negotiators talked to the man. But police say the man threatened authorities with a gun and made threatening comments, including that he wanted to blow up the officers.

He was shot after threatening officers with a device that police have since determined doesn't appear to be an actual live grenade. The man's home was searched for explosives before it was declared safe early Thursday.