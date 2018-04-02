Man fatally shot in Wellston; Major Case Squad activated

By: The Associated Press

WELLSTON (AP) - The St. Louis Area Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a man in the St. Louis County town of Wellston.

Authorities said 23-year-old Timothy Gunter was fatally shot around 1 a.m. Monday. Police found him inside a home after responding to a call about an assault.

Police are searching for a black Ford F-150 four-door pickup seen at the crime scene.