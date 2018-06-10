Man fatally shot inside convenience store restroom

FLORISSANT (AP) - St. Louis County police were investigating a fatal shooting Monday of a man inside a convenience store bathroom.

The shooting happened about 10 a.m. Sunday at a QuikTrip store in north St. Louis County. Police said 26-year-old Donte Woodson went directly to the restroom. Moments later, gunshots were heard from inside the bathroom.

The man ran out and collapsed in the parking lot. He died later at a hospital.

Police said they had no suspect description, and there was no known motive. The victim's name had not been released Monday.