Man fatally struck crossing St. Louis County street

By: The Associated Press

BRIDGETON (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is dead after a hit-and-run driver hit him.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday in north St. Louis County. Authorities say 50-year-old Everett Barron of St. Ann was walking across Lindbergh Boulevard in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle struck him, then fled.

Barron was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are searching for the car that struck him, and the driver.