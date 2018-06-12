Man flashes gun, robs two people at Columbia Walmart

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said two people were robbed in the Conley Road Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Tuesday night after a man approached them with a handgun.

At 8:47 p.m., officers said the victims were in their car when a man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the two. Following the robbery, the suspect fled the scene in a nearby vehicle with the money.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the situation. Anyone with information should call the Columbia Police Department of CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477).