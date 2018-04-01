Man Fleeing Police Causes Power Outage

COLUMBIA - A Moberly man attempting to flee from police lost control of his vehicle and struck an Ameren utility pole early Saturday morning, causing a power outage in the Fox Run subdivision.

The 24-year-old man was being stopped by police in the 900 block of Kwix road in Moberly when he fled, driving off the road and striking the pole. The driver sustianed non life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

The power outage began at 1:30 a.m.. Ameren says some customers had their power back as soon as 3:05 a.m.. Overall, the outage affected 97 customers. Thirty-seven Ameren customers are still affected as of 7:15 a.m.. Ameren says those customers will be brought back on the power grid within the hour.

Moberly Police, Moberly Fire Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Ameren all responded to the call. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.