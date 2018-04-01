Man found dead after house fire in Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a house fire in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson despite efforts by neighbors to rescue him.

Police did not immediately identify the victim of the fire reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Anthony Fletcher was one of two neighbors who tried to save the man. But he tells St. Louis' KMOV-TV the front door was locked and the windows were boarded up. Fletcher says "everything was nailed to the door," requiring firefighters to use a saw to force their way inside.

The victim eventually was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Additional details were not immediately released.