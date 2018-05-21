Man Found Dead at St. Louis Motel

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Detectives in St. Louis are investigating the death of a man at a motel.

Authorities say the 41-year-old victim was found dead Wednesday morning at the First Western Inn on North Broadway. His name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, but police say he was found with an apparent puncture wound to the head from an unknown type of weapon. The investigation is ongoing.