Man found dead in burning trailer in southwest Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JASPER (AP) — Authorities in southwest Missouri say a 34-year-old man has been found dead inside a burning travel trailer.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said Saturday in a release that deputies responded to a call of a fire at the trailer in Jasper late Friday night. When they arrived they found Joseph Pennington dead inside the trailer, which was the victim's home.

The sheriff's department says the death appears to be accidental but that an autopsy has been scheduled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.