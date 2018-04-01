Man found dead in river at St. Louis had been shot

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis authorities have identified a man's body found floating last week in the Mississippi River, and an examination determined that he had been shot.

KMOV-TV reports that the victim is 36-year-old Dominic Smith. His body was found floating in the river in south St. Louis on Sept. 16.

The medical examiner determined that Smith had been shot in the chest and stomach. No arrests have been made.