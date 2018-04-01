Man found fatally shot in SUV was owner of St. Louis pub

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man found fatally shot in an SUV on Interstate 55 in St. Louis was the owner of a popular Irish bar.

Pat McVey, owner of Maggie O'Brien's Restaurant & Irish Pub in downtown St. Louis, was found shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Ford Explorer on the side of the southbound lanes. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The bar is just a few blocks from the Scottrade Center and is a popular gathering place, especially after Blues games.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that there's a $15,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest. McVey's family and friends added $5,000 to CrimeStoppers' usual reward for a homicide, and an anonymous donor's contribution brings the total reward to $15,000.