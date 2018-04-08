Man Found Fatally Stabbed

in News

AP-MO--Branson Homicide,0083Man found fatally stabbed at Branson motel BRANSON, Mo. (AP) -- Police in Branson are investigating the fatal stabbing of an Arkansas man in a motel room. Police were called to the Crescent Court Motel late last night where they found a man with a stab wound in his left shoulder. Authorities say 48-year-old Dewayne Lynn of Harrison, Arkansas, later died at a hospital. Police have no motive, and no suspects. It's Branson's first homicide of the year. An autopsy is planned for today. (Jason Rima, KTTS) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-20-07 1101EDT