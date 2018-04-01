Man Found Fatally Wounded on St. Louis Street

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal St. Louis shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Alfred Calvert was found lying on the ground unconscious Saturday night. He had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest, above his hip area and shoulder. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking the public to call with tips.