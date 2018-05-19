Man Found Guilty in Child's Drunk-Driving Death

TROY (AP) - A 33-year-old Troy man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the drunken-driving death of a 9-year-old boy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (bit.ly/1hpjqrF ) reports that Randolph S. James was found guilty Wednesday by a judge in Lincoln County Circuit Court after a two-day trial. He also was convicted of three counts of second-degree assault and four misdemeanor driving offenses in the November 2012 wreck.

Police say James was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger the night before Thanksgiving when he crossed the center line on Missouri Highway 47 and hit a 1997 Mercury Sable occupied by four Winfield residents. Nine-year-old David Simpson died.

James' blood alcohol content was 0.16 more than two hours after the crash. That's double the legal limit in Missouri.