Man found guilty of 2015 double murder in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been convicted of fatally shooting his estranged girlfriend's ex-boyfriend and another woman in St. Louis last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Keith Wright was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action Monday in the killings of 26-year-old Ricos Boyd and 25-year-old Shayla Carter.

Both victims were killed outside a car behind Wright's home June 2, hours after a fight between Carter and Wright's estranged girlfriend.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Angie Danis said in closing arguments that Wright admitted to the shooting, and that he said it was in self-defense. She attacked the claim, saying both victims were shot multiple times.

During the trial, Wright denied being involved in the shooting and said officers told him to admit to the shooting.