Man Found Guilty of Business College Shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man accused of shooting the financial aid director of a downtown St. Louis business college has been found guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action by a city jury.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury found Sean Johnson guilty on Wednesday, one day after he testified against his attorney's wishes that he was responsible for the shooting. He had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a defaced firearm.

The shooting happened Jan. 15, 2013, prompting a lockdown at Stevens Institute of Business & Arts. The jury acquitted him of the firearms charge.