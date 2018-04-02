Man Found Guilty of Infant Death

JEFFERSON CITY - A jury found Ryan Evans, 29, of LaCenter, Washington guilty for beating to death his girlfriends 18-month-old son.

Evans is serving life in prison for abuse of a child resulting in death and additional 30 years for Second Degree Murder.

Attorney General Chris Koster says Evans was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Waynesville when the incident took place.

The trial took place in Phelps County on a change of venue from Pulaski Change.