Man Found Guilty of Killing KC Businessman

KANSAS CITY - A 30-year-old Kansas City man will be sentenced Nov. 21 for killing the owner of a tool and equipment rental company.

Andre M. Broadus was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the May 2011 shooting death of 50-year-old David W. Bledsoe.

Broadus also was convicted of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Bledsoe died after being shot at Bledsoe's Rental. He was shot just after two gunmen entered the store. He chased the robbers after they fled but collapsed not far from his store and died later at a hospital.

The second gunman, Anthony C. Britton, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after being convicted earlier this year of the same charges as Broadus.