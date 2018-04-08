Man Found Guilty of Shoving Phone Down Woman's Throat

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Jackson County jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a man accused of shoving a cell phone down a woman's throat. This morning, jurors found Marlon Brando Gill guilty of second-degree domestic assault. That charge carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison. Jurors also had the option of convicting Gill of a felony charge of first-degree domestic assault. That charge carried a sentence of up to life in prison. The phone became lodged in the throat of Gill's 25-year-old former girlfriend in December 2005. Doctors say Melinda Abell nearly died of a blocked airway. Prosecutors say Gill was abusive. But Gill says Abell tried to swallow the phone to prevent him from finding out whom she had been calling that night. An earlier trial ended in a hung jury.