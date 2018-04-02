Man found inside church charged in Branson home invasion

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man found inside a burglarized church north of Springfield has been charged in a Branson home invasion.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Alberto Colina was charged Thursday in Taney County with six felony counts. Branson police said in a news release that the 33-year-old Springfield suspect forced his way into a Branson woman's home on Wednesday and held her against her will before stealing items from the home and fleeing.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Colina on Thursday morning after he was found inside a church with a shattered glass door. He wasn't immediately charged in the church burglary.

Colina is jailed in Greene County. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.