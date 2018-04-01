Man found not guilty in shooting death of daughter's fiance

By: The Associated Press

HUMANSVILLE (AP) - A jury has found a southwest Missouri man who shot and killed his daughter's fiance acted in self-defense.

A Polk County jury on Wednesday found 60-year-old Steven Wayne Ball of Springfield not guilty of murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Ball has always acknowledged shooting 37-year-old Daniel Houston during an altercation in Humansville in March 2014.

He told police he drove to Humansville after hearing his daughter arguing with Houston while talking to her on the phone. He said he shot Houston to protect his daughter.