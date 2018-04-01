Man found stabbed in northern Boone County home

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies said Tuesday they responded to a stabbing in northern Boone County around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said deputies found a 28-year-old male with multiple stab wounds in his home on the 700 block of Mauller Road.

The victim told deputies he was at home with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up. The victim said the three of them got into an argument, and then the ex-boyfriend stabbed him with a knife.

O'Sullivan said the suspect left before deputies arrived at the residence.

The sheriff's department said they could not release the victim's or the suspect's name.