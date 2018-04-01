Man from Desloge Killed In Iraq

in News Source:

DESLOGE (AP) - Army Staff Sergeant Michael Deason of Desloge was killed in Iraq Thursday when an armor-piercing grenade struck his Humvee. The 28-year-old father of two died in an attack on a six-vehicle convoy. Deason was with the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Tiffany Deason, his wife, says the couple have two children -- son Jayden, 2, and daughter Kayler, nine months. Deason was finishing his second tour in Iraq. He graduated in 1996 from North County High School in Bonne Terre. He joined the Army after attending Mineral Area College for three years.