Man Gets 10 Years

PALMYRA (AP) - A "brazen" attempt to sell drugs in a Missouri jail lobby results in a 10-year prison sentence. Twenty-five-year-old Jerry Lynn Brooks Junior of Lake Village, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge and was sentenced Wednesday. Brooks was at the Marion County jail in northeast Missouri on June 13 to post bond for a relative. Police say two people visiting the jail told officers that Shinn was trying to sell prescription drugs in the lobby. Authorities found drugs on Shinn and in his car. As one investigator says, quote, "When you think you have seen everything, you have not."