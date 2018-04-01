Man Gets 10 Years For Slaying

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former car wash worker gets 10 years in prison for the shooting death of a man during a vigilante stakeout at the Kansas City business. Michael Carr had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the June 2005 death of 50-year-old James Skivers. Someone had been stealing coins from the car wash, so Carr, his boss and another person staked out the business in hopes of catching the thief. Surveillance tape showed Carr in a car wash bay, pointing his gun at the windshield of the victim's van as it backed away. Skivers was shot once in the head and died at a hospital the next day. At his sentencing yesterday, Carr apologized and said he did not mean to shoot anyone. The defense asked for a six year sentence, but prosecutors wanted a harsher punishment. Judge Brian Wimes said he believes Carr is a decent man and remorseful, but he did not see the shooting as an accident.