Man gets 10 years in prison in attack of monk

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 19-year-old St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking an elderly monk.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Terry Tompkins of Pagedale was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

The crime happened in February 2014 in St. Louis when Tompkins and a juvenile walked into a temple. A 76-year-old monk opened his bedroom door and encountered the intruders.

Authorities say Tompkins demanded the monk's cellphone. The monk didn't speak English and didn't understand. Tompkins picked up a wooden cane, dragged the monk from his bedroom, threw him to the floor and beat him with the cane. Tompkins then left with the phone.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera and Tomkins confessed.