Man gets 12 years in prison for summer-long theft spree

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money, vehicles and other belongings of Greene County residents and businesses.

Twenty-eight-year-old Zachary Allen Neal pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to identity theft, trafficking in stolen identities, first-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle and forgery.

Prosecutors said Neal burglarized home garages and stole vehicles, along with credit cards, check books and other items inside the vehicles, between June and August 2014.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Neal also snatched credit cards when someone would briefly leave a wallet on a store check-out counter while collecting bags.

Neal has had 18 prior felony convictions, including assault of a law enforcement officer. He was released from prison on parole in April 2014.