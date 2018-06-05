Man gets 2 life terms for double killing
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to two terms of life in prison for killing two people at a Cape Girardeau apartment in 2013.
The Southeast Missourian reports that a judge on Monday overruled Kenneth Bell's motion for a new trial and sentenced him on two first-degree murder convictions. Bell is not eligible for parole.
Misty Cole and Shannon James were shot to death in February 2013, after Bell and James had argued on a sidewalk.
During the court hearing, Cole's mother, Julia Myers, called her daughter's death "a reality no parent should have to face."
But Myers said she favored life in prison for Bell instead of the death penalty.
